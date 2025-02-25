US stock indices were drifting on Tuesday following a mixed batch of earnings and ahead of AI-chip leader Nvidia’s quarterly results.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.5 points, or 0.11%, to 43,509.74. The S&P 500 fell 0.5 points, or 0.01%, to 5,982.73​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.3 points, or 0.23%, to 19,242.608.