US stock indices were drifting on Tuesday following a mixed batch of earnings and ahead of AI-chip leader Nvidia’s quarterly results.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.5 points, or 0.11%, to 43,509.74. The S&P 500 fell 0.5 points, or 0.01%, to 5,982.73, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.3 points, or 0.23%, to 19,242.608.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.