US stocks edged higher on Wednesday after November CPI inflation data boosted hopes for interest rates cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.6 points, or 0.12%, to 44,300.41. The S&P 500 rose 25.2 points, or 0.42%, to 6,060.15, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 145.7 points, or 0.74%, to 19,832.955.