Wall Street today: US stocks edge higher after inflation data boosts rate cut hopes
- The Dow Jones rose 0.12%, the S&P 500 rose 0.42%, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.74%
US stocks edged higher on Wednesday after November CPI inflation data boosted hopes for interest rates cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.6 points, or 0.12%, to 44,300.41. The S&P 500 rose 25.2 points, or 0.42%, to 6,060.15, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 145.7 points, or 0.74%, to 19,832.955.