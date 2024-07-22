Wall Street today: US stocks edge higher after Joe Biden exits presidential race

At 9:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was up 0.36 per cent, the S&P 500 was up 0.86 per cent, the Nasdaq was up 1.23 per cent

Rajendra Saxena
Updated22 Jul 2024, 08:36 PM IST
The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased to 4.22% from 4.24% late on Friday. Getty Images via AFP
The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased to 4.22% from 4.24% late on Friday. Getty Images via AFP

US stock indices edged higher on Monday as investors assessed Donald Trump’s odds of winning the US election after President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race and endorsed Kamala Harris's candidature

At 9:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 145.49 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 40,433.02, the S&P 500 was up 47.57 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 5,552.57, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 218.04 points, or 1.23 per cent, at 17,944.98.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.96 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 40,414.49. The S&P 500 was higher by 39.54 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 5,544.54, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 196.71 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 17,923.65.

Also Read | Wall Street Longs for ‘Less History’ With Politics Omnipresent

Big Tech stocks regained some of their losses from last week after Biden’s announcement.

Biden said on Sunday that he was opting out and endorsed vice president Kamala Harris's candidature.

Stocks of Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple and Tesla rose between 1 per cent and 4.2 per cent.

Verizon Communications tumbled 6.1 per cent after second quarter revenue fell short of estimates.

Also Read | Kamala Harris’ future predicted by The Simpsons? Check out

Nvidia stock climbed 2.8 per cent after Reuters reported the AI chip leader was working on a version of its new flagship AI chips for the China market that would be compliant with current US export controls.

Trump-linked stocks were mixed, with Trump Media & Technology Group falling 0.2 per cent, while software firm Phunware rising 0.6 per cent.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury eased to 4.22 per cent from 4.24 per cent late on Friday. The 2-year yield remained at 4.52 per cent.

Crude oil

Oil prices fell on Monday after Biden’s announcement.

Brent crude futures fell 68 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $81.95 a barrel by 1327 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 69 cents at $79.44.

Also Read | Vivek Ramaswamy sways voters with infectious speech: Vote Trump, if you want…

Bullion

Gold prices were steady on Monday as traders assessed Trump’s odds of winning the US election race after Biden’s exit.

Spot bullion traded near $2,400 an ounce, paring earlier gains.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$1 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
2 Hrs

2 of 7Read Full Story
3

3 of 7Read Full Story
19.50 L

4 of 7Read Full Story
250 MTPA

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹18.05 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹100/kg

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 08:36 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks edge higher after Joe Biden exits presidential race

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

312.60
03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
6.3 (2.06%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

134.60
03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
-2.95 (-2.14%)

Tata Steel

160.35
03:57 PM | 22 JUL 2024
2.6 (1.65%)

Wipro

505.75
03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
-51.5 (-9.24%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

235.05
03:53 PM | 22 JUL 2024
21.1 (9.86%)

NBCC India

184.85
03:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
13.05 (7.6%)

Indian Hotels Company

620.20
03:54 PM | 22 JUL 2024
42.95 (7.44%)

Chalet Hotels

820.00
03:29 PM | 22 JUL 2024
55.9 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,510.00293.00
    Chennai
    75,657.000.00
    Delhi
    75,217.00732.00
    Kolkata
    75,144.00659.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue