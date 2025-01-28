Wall Street today: US stocks edge higher after sharp losses, Nvidia climbs 6%, Apple up 4%

US stock indices edged higher on Tuesday after previous session's sharp losses amid a tech-led selloff.

At 11:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.23 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 44,775.51, the S&P 500 gained 29.71 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 6,041.99 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 240.65 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 19,582.50.

On Monday, the US stock markets fell sharply after Chinese startup DeepSeek launched low-cost artificial intelligence models.

Big techs will remain in focus as earnings from Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple and Tesla are due later this week.

Additionaly, the Federal Reserve will also remain in spotlight as it will declare its interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Gainers and losers Among megacap stocks, Apple climbed 4 per cent, Microsoft rose 2.2 per cent, and Tesla was down 1 per cent.

AI-chip giant Nvidia gained over 6 per cent a day after losing $593 billion in market value.

General Motors stock slid 8.2 per cent after the company posted fourth quarter loss.

Boeing shares were volatile after the planemaker reported its biggest annual loss since 2020.

Lockheed Martin shares dropped 8.5 per cent after the company forecast 2025 profit below Wall Street estimates.

RTX stock added 2.5 per cent after the aerospace and defense major posted a rise in December quarter profit.

JetBlue Airways dropped 19.9 per cent despite reporting a milder loss for the December quarter.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.55 per cent from 4.53 per cent late on Monday.

Bullion Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, anchored by stability in European equities.

Spot gold was steady at $2,742.37 per ounce by 12:05 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,746.70. Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $30.17 per ounce,