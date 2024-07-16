Wall Street today: US stocks edge higher after strong retail sales data

At 9:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was up 0.97 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.36 per cent, the Nasdaq rose 0.18 per cent

Rajendra Saxena
Updated16 Jul 2024, 08:39 PM IST
The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.20 per cent from 4.23 per cent late on Monday. Getty Images via AFP
The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.20 per cent from 4.23 per cent late on Monday. Getty Images via AFP

US stocks edged higher on Tuesday after strong retail sales data and on hopes for a interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

At 9:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 388.12 points, or 0.97 per cent, at 40,599.84, the S&P 500 was up 20.10 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 5,651.32, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 33.73 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 18,506.29.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.06 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 40,263.78. The S&P 500 was higher by 12.87 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 5,644.09, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 61.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 18,534.27. 

According to a commerce department report, retail sales were unchanged in June, while retail sales minus automobiles rose 0.4 per cent.

UnitedHealth Group stock rose 4.3 per cent after the health care company posted stronger quarterly results.

Bank of America shares gained 3.6 per cent after it reported stronger profit for the second quarter.

Morgan Stanley dropped 1.4 per cent after its wealth management revenue missed estimates for the second quarter.

Charles Schwab slumped 7 per cent after reporting lower Q2 net income.

Trump Media & Technology Group plunged 8.1 per cent, a day after jumping 31.4 per cent on increased bets over Donald Trump winning a second term in US presenditial election after he survived an assassination bid last week.

Among the megacaps, Nvidia edged down 1.6 per cent, while Amazon.com rose 1 per cent.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index jumped 2 per cent after strong buying in small company stocks.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.20 per cent from 4.23 per cent late on Monday.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$24 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
$13.8 B

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹313 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹773.44 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
34.7 M sqft

5 of 7Read Full Story
250,000

6 of 7Read Full Story
$4.5 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 08:39 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks edge higher after strong retail sales data

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.00-453.00
    Chennai
    74,755.00928.00
    Delhi
    75,266.001,294.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.001,002.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue