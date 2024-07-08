In the early trading, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6%.

US stocks on Monday edged higher ahead of consumer inflation and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to the Congress this week.

In the early trading, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6%.

Crude oil

Oil prices declined on Monday as supply disruption worries eased on hopes of a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Brent crude futures fell 42 cents, or 0.5%, at $86.12 a barrel, as at 1230 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $82.64 a barrel, down 52 cents, or 0.63%.

Bullion

Gold slipped on Monday on profit booking.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $2,376.40 per ounce as of 1223 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.5% to $2,384.80.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $31.09.

