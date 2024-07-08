Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stocks edge higher ahead of consumer inflation, Fed Chair’s testimony

Rajendra Saxena

In the early trading, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6%.

REUTERS

US stocks on Monday edged higher ahead of consumer inflation and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to the Congress this week.

Crude oil

Oil prices declined on Monday as supply disruption worries eased on hopes of a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Brent crude futures fell 42 cents, or 0.5%, at $86.12 a barrel, as at 1230 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $82.64 a barrel, down 52 cents, or 0.63%.

Bullion

Gold slipped on Monday on profit booking.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $2,376.40 per ounce as of 1223 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.5% to $2,384.80.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $31.09.

