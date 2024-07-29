Wall Street today: US stocks edge higher ahead of Fed rate decision, Big Tech results

US stocks edged higher on Monday, ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision and Big Tech earnings.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.37 points, or 0.19%, to 40,665.71. The S&P 500 was higher by 17.45 points, or 0.32%, at 5,476.55, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 86.51 points, or 0.50%, to 17,444.39.
