Wall Street today: US stocks edge higher ahead of Fed rate decision, Big Tech results

The Dow Jones rose 0.19%, the S&P 500 was higher by 0.32%, the Nasdaq gained 0.50%

Rajendra Saxena
Published29 Jul 2024, 07:36 PM IST
US stocks edged higher on Monday, ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision and Big Tech earnings.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.37 points, or 0.19%, to 40,665.71. The S&P 500 was higher by 17.45 points, or 0.32%, at 5,476.55, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 86.51 points, or 0.50%, to 17,444.39. 

First Published:29 Jul 2024, 07:36 PM IST
