US stocks edged higher on Monday as steelmakers surged after US President Donald Trump said he would impose additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.5 points, or 0.21%, to 44,396.92. The S&P 500 rose 20.4 points, or 0.34%, to 6,046.4​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 144.8 points, or 0.74%, to 19,668.178.