Wall Street today: US stocks edge higher in truncated session, Broadcom up 1.3%, Nvidia adds 1.2%

Rajendra Saxena

At 09:42 am the Dow Jones rose 0.08%, the S&P 500 gained 0.36%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.59%

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.62% from 4.59% late on Monday. Getty Images via AFP

US stock indices edged higher on Tuesday in a truncated trading session ahead of Christmas, led by gains in Big Tech shares.

At 09:42 am the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.38 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 42,939.33, the S&P 500 gained 21.68 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 5,995.75, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 116.55 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 19,881.43.

US markets will close at 1 pm Eastern and stay closed Wednesday for Christmas.

Market participants are hoping for a historic strong period called the "Santa Claus rally", a phenomenon in which markets rise on last five days of December and first two days of January.

Among tech stocks, Broadcom and Nvidia advanced 1.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

American Airlines stock fell 1.9 per cent after the carrier briefly grounded all its flights in the United States due to a technical issue.

NeueHealth stock soared 64 per cent after the company said its largest shareholder New Enterprise Associates and a group of existing investors will take the firm private in a $1.3 billion deal.

US Steel stock lost 0.5 per cent a day after a government panel failed to reach consensus on the possible national security risks of the nearly $15 billion proposed sale to Japan’s Nippon Steel.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.62 per cent from 4.59 per cent late on Monday.

