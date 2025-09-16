Wall Street today: US stocks edge higher on Fed rate cut hopes

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday following solid retail sales data and on expected interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

As of 9:35 AM Eastern Time, the S&P 500 edged up by 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.1% higher.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.1 points, or 0.08%, to 45,919.54. The S&P 500 rose 8.9 points, or 0.13%, to 6,624.13, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 48.7 points, or 0.22%, to 22,397.498.

The US Federal Reserve’s seventh monetary policy meeting started on Tuesday and will conclude on September 17, with a policy decision.

At the meeting, the central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates due to a slowdown in the labor market.

Markets expect the US central bank to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

US retail sales rose by 0.6% on a month-on-month basis in August.

Oracle stock jumped 8.9% as the United States and China progressed towards a final accord on TikTok that reportedly maintains the US software company's cloud deal with the platform.

New York Times Co. shares dropped 1.6% after Trump filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the newspaper and four of its journalists on Monday.

Bullion Gold prices advanced to a record high on Tuesday, on a weakening US dollar and growing market anticipation ahead of the Fed policy meeting.

As of 8:09 AM ET (1209 GMT), spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,696.34 per ounce. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.4% to $3,733.70.

Among other metals, spot silver was up 0.2% at $42.81 per ounce, platinum gained 0.6% to $1,407.70 and palladium rose 1.6% to $1,203.19.

Crude Oil Oil prices gained on Tuesday as markets weighed a potential disruption of supplies from Russia due to Ukrainian drone attacks on its ports and refineries.