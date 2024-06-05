Hello User
Wall Street today: US stocks edge higher on hopes of earlier than expected Fed rate cut

Wall Street today: US stocks edge higher on hopes of earlier than expected Fed rate cut

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones rose 0.16%, the S&P 500 rose 0.44%, the Nasdaq gained 0.70%

Getty Images via AFP

US stock indices edged higher on Wednesday on increasing hopes for an earlier than expected cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.53 points, or 0.16%, to 38,774.82. The S&P 500 rose 23.14 points, or 0.44%, at 5,314.48, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 117.43 points, or 0.70%, to 16,974.48.

Crude oil

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as markets weighed OPEC plans to begin tapering some output cuts from October.

Brent crude futures were up 39 cents, or 0.5%, at $77.91 a barrel by 1241 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.64.

Both contracts declined over 1% on Tuesday.

