The Dow Jones rose 0.16%, the S&P 500 rose 0.44%, the Nasdaq gained 0.70%

US stock indices edged higher on Wednesday on increasing hopes for an earlier than expected cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.53 points, or 0.16%, to 38,774.82. The S&P 500 rose 23.14 points, or 0.44%, at 5,314.48, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 117.43 points, or 0.70%, to 16,974.48.

Crude oil Oil prices rose on Wednesday as markets weighed OPEC plans to begin tapering some output cuts from October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brent crude futures were up 39 cents, or 0.5%, at $77.91 a barrel by 1241 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.64.

Both contracts declined over 1% on Tuesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!