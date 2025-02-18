US stock indices opened higher on Tuesday, as investors focused on potential tariff developments and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.8 points, or 0.08%, to 44583.91. The S&P 500 rose 7.0 points, or 0.11%, to 6121.6, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.8 points, or 0.32%, to 20090.554.
Bullion
Gold prices rose on Tuesday as concerns over economic growth prompted safe-haven buying.
Spot gold gained 0.9% to $2,923.89 an ounce as of 09:32 am ET (1432 GMT). US gold futures added 1.4% to $2,940.30.
Spot silver fell 0.7% to $32.57 an ounce.
Crude oil
Oil prices pared early gains on Tuesday on supply worries.
Brent crude futures were down 4 cents at $75.18 per barrel by 1406 GMT, retreating from $76.07 earlier in the session. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 43 cents from Friday's close to $71.17 a barrel.
