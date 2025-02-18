Wall Street today: US stocks edge higher with Trump tariffs in focus

US stock indices opened higher on Tuesday, as investors focused on potential tariff developments and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.8 points, or 0.08%, to 44583.91. The S&P 500 rose 7.0 points, or 0.11%, to 6121.6​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.8 points, or 0.32%, to 20090.554.

Bullion

Gold prices rose on Tuesday as concerns over economic growth prompted safe-haven buying.

Spot gold gained 0.9% to $2,923.89 an ounce as of 09:32 am ET (1432 GMT). US gold futures added 1.4% to $2,940.30.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $32.57 an ounce.

Crude oil

Oil prices pared early gains on Tuesday on supply worries.