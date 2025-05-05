Wall Street today: US stocks edge lower after new Trump tariffs rekindle trade war worries

Wall Street’s key stock indices opened lower on Monday after President Donald Trump rekindled worries about the ramifications of a global trade war by imposing new tariffs.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144.1 points, or 0.35%, to 41,173.38. The S&P 500 fell 31.4 points, or 0.55%, to 5,655.32​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 160.7 points, or 0.89%, to 17,817.014.