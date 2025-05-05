Wall Street today: US stocks edge lower after new Trump tariffs rekindle trade war worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.35%, the S&P 500 fell 0.55%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.89%

Rajendra Saxena
Published5 May 2025, 07:25 PM IST
AP
AP

Wall Street’s key stock indices opened lower on Monday after President Donald Trump rekindled worries about the ramifications of a global trade war by imposing new tariffs.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144.1 points, or 0.35%, to 41,173.38. The S&P 500 fell 31.4 points, or 0.55%, to 5,655.32​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 160.7 points, or 0.89%, to 17,817.014.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks edge lower after new Trump tariffs rekindle trade war worries
MoreLess
First Published:5 May 2025, 07:25 PM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.