Wall Street today: US stocks edge lower as investors focus on Trump's tax bill

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.76%, the S&P 500 fell 0.51%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.73%

Rajendra Saxena
Published21 May 2025, 07:25 PM IST
Bloomberg

Wall Street’s key indices opened lower on Wednesday, as markets awaited the outcome of a debate around US President Donald Trump's tax-cut bill.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 322.8 points, or 0.76%, to 42,354.46. The S&P 500 fell 30.3 points, or 0.51%, to 5,910.18, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.8 points, or 0.73%, to 19,002.942.

