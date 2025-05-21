Wall Street today: US stocks edge lower as investors focus on Trump's tax bill

Wall Street’s key indices opened lower on Wednesday, as markets awaited the outcome of a debate around US President Donald Trump's tax-cut bill.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 322.8 points, or 0.76%, to 42,354.46. The S&P 500 fell 30.3 points, or 0.51%, to 5,910.18, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.8 points, or 0.73%, to 19,002.942.