Wall Street today: US stocks edge lower as Treasury yields rise

US stock indices edged lower on Tuesday, as Treasury yields rose amid the third quarter earnings.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.8 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 42,876.84. The S&P 500 fell 21.3 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 5,832.7, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 88.1 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 18,451.861.

Verizon Communications stock sank 6.2 per cent after it reported weaker revenue for the third quarter than expected.

GE Aerospace shares tumbled 7.2 per cent despite the company reported stronger quarterly profit.

Philip Morris International shares rallied 7.3 per cent after the company posted better than expected profit and revenue.

3M shares rallied 4 per cent after the company reported stronger profit and revenue.

Kimberly-Clark stock tumbled 4.5 per cent despite the company behind Kleenex, Huggies and Scott tissue reported stronger profit for the latest quarter.

US Treasury yields are rising following a raft of reports showing the US economy remains stronger.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell on Tuesday to 4.16 per cent from 4.20 per cent late on Monday, but well above the 4.08 per cent level it was on Friday.

Crude oil Oil prices rose to $75 a barrel on Tuesday on China stimulus amid Mideast ceasefire push.

Brent crude futures for December delivery were up 43 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $74.72 at 1319 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for November delivery were up 49 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $71.05 a barrel on the contract's last day as the front month.

Bullion Gold prices climbed on Tuesday on concerns over rising geopolitical tensions and US election uncertainties.

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $2,732.06 per ounce by 1143 GMT and US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $2,746.50.