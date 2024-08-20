Wall Street today: US stocks edge lower, Fed in focus

The Dow Jones fell 0.05%, the S&P 500 fell 0.10%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.15%

Livemint
Published20 Aug 2024, 07:37 PM IST
Trade Now
Getty Images via AFP
Getty Images via AFP

US stocks opened marginally lower on Tuesday, as investors refrained from risk taking in the lead-up to the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meet and Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole later this week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.0 points, or 0.05%, to 40,874.52. The S&P 500 fell 5.4 points, or 0.10%, to 5,602.88, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.7 points, or 0.15%, to 17,849.087. 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
62%

1 of 7Read Full Story
$31.83 B

2 of 7Read Full Story
$3.5 M

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹17.64 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
50,000

5 of 7Read Full Story
3

6 of 7Read Full Story
1.54%

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 07:37 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks edge lower, Fed in focus

Most Active Stocks

Bank Of Baroda

254.05
03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
6.7 (2.71%)

Tata Steel

154.00
03:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

GAIL India

236.65
03:44 PM | 20 AUG 2024
-2.15 (-0.9%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

330.10
03:47 PM | 20 AUG 2024
-5 (-1.49%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Allcargo Logistics

67.30
03:58 PM | 20 AUG 2024
5.78 (9.4%)

KEI Industries

4,708.10
03:49 PM | 20 AUG 2024
340.6 (7.8%)

Poonawalla Fincorp

400.10
03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
28.6 (7.7%)

Balrampur Chini Mills

571.85
03:53 PM | 20 AUG 2024
40.5 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,388.00584.00
    Chennai
    72,815.00163.00
    Delhi
    73,455.001,439.00
    Kolkata
    73,170.00448.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue