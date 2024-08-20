Wall Street today: US stocks edge lower, Fed in focus
The Dow Jones fell 0.05%, the S&P 500 fell 0.10%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.15%
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
US stocks opened marginally lower on Tuesday, as investors refrained from risk taking in the lead-up to the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meet and Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole later this week.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.0 points, or 0.05%, to 40,874.52. The S&P 500 fell 5.4 points, or 0.10%, to 5,602.88, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.7 points, or 0.15%, to 17,849.087.