Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stocks edge lower, Fed in focus

Wall Street today: US stocks edge lower, Fed in focus

Livemint

The Dow Jones fell 0.05%, the S&P 500 fell 0.10%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.15%

Getty Images via AFP

US stocks opened marginally lower on Tuesday, as investors refrained from risk taking in the lead-up to the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meet and Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole later this week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.0 points, or 0.05%, to 40,874.52. The S&P 500 fell 5.4 points, or 0.10%, to 5,602.88, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.7 points, or 0.15%, to 17,849.087.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.