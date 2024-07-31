Wall Street today: US stocks edge up, chip shares lead Nasdaq higher ahead of Fed rate decision

  • The Dow Jones rose 0.06%, the S&P 500 rose 1.27%, the Nasdaq rose 2.05%

Rajendra Saxena
Published31 Jul 2024, 07:33 PM IST
Getty Images via AFP
Getty Images via AFP

US stock indices edged higher in early trading on Wall Street on Wednesday amid a flurry of earnings and ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy decision.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.5 points, or 0.06%, to 40,768.88. The S&P 500 rose 69.2 points, or 1.27%, to 5,505.59, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 351.8 points, or 2.05%, to 17,499.231. 

Bullion

Gold prices strengthened on Wednesday on worries of escalation in Middle East war after the killing of a Hamas leader in Iran.

Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $2,420.00 per ounce, as of 1147 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.6 per cent to $2,418.10.

Spot silver was up 0.8 per cent at $28.62 per ounce. 

Crude oil

Oil prices climbed around $2 on Wednesday, as the killing of a Hamas leader in Iran ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures were up $1.95, or 2.5 per cent, to $80.58 a barrel by 1331 GMT ahead of expiry on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $2.23, or 3 per cent, to $76.96 a barrel.

First Published:31 Jul 2024, 07:33 PM IST
