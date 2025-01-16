US stocks opened higher on Thursday following strong gains in the previous session, after softer-than-expected retail sales data and a set of upbeat bank earnings.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.7 points, or 0.16%, to 43,290.25. The S&P 500 rose 13.7 points, or 0.23%, to 5,963.61​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 62.6 points, or 0.32%, to 19,573.867.