Wall Street today: US stocks extend losses on fresh worries over economy

The Dow Jones fell 0.16%, the S&P 500 fell 0.40%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.70%

Rajendra Saxena
Updated4 Sep 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Trade Now
In the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury fell 2.6 basis points to 3.818 per cent. REUTERS
In the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury fell 2.6 basis points to 3.818 per cent. REUTERS

US stock indices edged lower on Wednesday on fresh worries over the US economy.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.87 points, or 0.16%, to 40,872.06. The S&P 500 fell by 22.25 points, or 0.40%, at 5,506.68, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 120.58 points, or 0.70%, to 17,015.71. 

Tech shares slipped on weakness in giant AI chip company Nvidia’s stock.

Nvidia stock fell 0.8 per cent following a news report that it has been subpoenaed by US antitrust regulators as part of a probe into its practices.

Stocks of Apple fell 1.1 per cent and Microsoft lost 0.7 per cent.

Dollar Tree shares tumbled 20 per cent after the retailer cut its full year earnings forecast.

In the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury fell 2.6 basis points to 3.818 per cent. The yield on 2-year note dropped 4.7 basis points at 3.8405 per cent.

Bullion

Gold prices extended declines on Wednesday on a sharp sell-off in equities.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $2,488.11 per ounce as of 1118 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $2,519.10.

Spot silver was down 0.1 per cent to $28.01 per ounce.

Crude oil

Oil prices were near nine-month low as OPEC deliberated whether to add supplies into a market roiled by concerns over demand.

Brent futures were near $73 a barrel following a near 5% meltdown on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate traded around $70.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks extend losses on fresh worries over economy

Most Active Stocks

More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,639.00626.00
    Chennai
    73,210.00-160.00
    Delhi
    72,638.00-661.00
    Kolkata
    73,782.001,198.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue