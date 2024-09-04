Wall Street today: US stocks extend losses on fresh worries over economy

The Dow Jones fell 0.16%, the S&P 500 fell 0.40%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.70%

US stock indices edged lower on Wednesday on fresh worries over the US economy.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.87 points, or 0.16%, to 40,872.06. The S&P 500 fell by 22.25 points, or 0.40%, at 5,506.68, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 120.58 points, or 0.70%, to 17,015.71.

Tech shares slipped on weakness in giant AI chip company Nvidia's stock.

Nvidia stock fell 0.8 per cent following a news report that it has been subpoenaed by US antitrust regulators as part of a probe into its practices.

Stocks of Apple fell 1.1 per cent and Microsoft lost 0.7 per cent.

Dollar Tree shares tumbled 20 per cent after the retailer cut its full year earnings forecast.

In the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury fell 2.6 basis points to 3.818 per cent. The yield on 2-year note dropped 4.7 basis points at 3.8405 per cent.

Bullion

Gold prices extended declines on Wednesday on a sharp sell-off in equities.

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $2,488.11 per ounce as of 1118 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $2,519.10.

Spot silver was down 0.1 per cent to $28.01 per ounce.

Crude oil

Oil prices were near nine-month low as OPEC deliberated whether to add supplies into a market roiled by concerns over demand.

Brent futures were near $73 a barrel following a near 5% meltdown on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate traded around $70.