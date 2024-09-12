Wall Street today: US stocks flat after hot PPI data

The Dow Jones fell 0.4 point, the S&P 500 rose 3.3 points, the Nasdaq rose 18.4 points

US stocks were subdued on Thursday after hot Producer Prices Index (PPI) data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US producer prices rose slightly more than expected in August amid higher costs for services, but the trend remained consistent with subsiding inflation.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 point to 40862.11. The S&P 500 rose 3.3 points, or 0.06%, to 5557.48, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 18.4 points, or 0.11%, to 17413.889. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crude oil

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday on concerns about Francine's hurricane's impact on US output.

Brent crude futures for November were up 95 cents, or 1.4 per cent to $71.56 a barrel by 1322 GMT. US crude futures for October rose $1.02, or 1.5 per cent, at $68.33. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bullion

Gold prices rose more than 1 per cent to hit a record high on Thursday on expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spot gold was up 1.6 per cent at $2,551.19 per ounce, as of 9:46 am ET (1346 GMT) while US gold futures were up 1.4 per cent at $2,578.90.

Spot silver added 2.3 per cent.