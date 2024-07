US stocks were flat on Thursday after stronger than expected economic growth data.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.24 points, or 0.06%, to 39,828.63. The S&P 500 was higher by 1.57 points, or 0.03%, at 5,428.70, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 10.23 points, or 0.06%, to 17,352.64.