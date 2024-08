US stock indices were flat on Monday ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium later this week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.1 points, or 0.03%, to 40,670.83. The S&P 500 rose 3.0 points, or 0.05%, to 5,557.23, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 18.0 points, or 0.10%, to 17,649.741.