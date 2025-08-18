Wall Street today: US stocks flat, investors eye retail earnings & Jackson Hole summit

US stock market opened flat on Monday as investors focused on corporate earnings reports from major retailers and the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole.

Advertisement

At 09:55 AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.15 points to 44,943.97, the S&P 500 lost 3.83 points, or 0.06%, to 6,445.97 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 28.59 points, or 0.13%, to 21,594.39.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.0 points, or 0.04%, to 44,963.17. The S&P 500 fell 4.8 points, or 0.07%, to 6,445.02, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.2 points, or 0.03%, to 21,616.82.

Also Read | Jerome Powell will make his last stand at Jackson Hole

Among top retailers set to report their earnings this week are Home Depot, Lowe's and Walmart, with markets keeping tabs on the impact of US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs this year.

Market participants will also be monitoring remarks from central bankers this week as policymakers head to Wyoming for the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.

Advertisement

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on Friday, with all eyes on how he frames the Fed's approach to interest rates and hints on its next steps.

Gainers and Losers UnitedHealth stock gained2.3%.

Dayforce shares soared 25.4% after a report said PE firm Thoma Bravo is in talks to acquire the HR management software firm.

Solar stocks such as SunRun jumped 7.2% and First Solar gained 6.2% after the US Treasury Department unveiled new tax subsidy rules for solar and wind projects.

Bullion Gold prices rose on Monday, buoyed by easing US Treasury yields.

At 09:56 AM ET (1355 GMT), spot gold was 0.1% higher at $3,383.20 per ounce. US gold futures for December delivery added 0.2% to $3,388.80.

Advertisement

Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.2% at $38.07 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.5% to $1,328.40.

Spot palladium gained 0.3% to $1,115.68.

Crude Oil-india-share-price-nse-bse-s0003223" data-vars-anchor-text="Oil">Oil Oil prices were steady on Monday as investors awaited talks between the US and Ukrainian presidents after an inconclusive US-Russia summit in Alaska on Friday