US stock indices gained on Monday on increased bets over presidential candidate Donald Trump winning a second term after he survived an assassination attempt.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.50 points, or 0.34%, to 40,138.40. The S&P 500 was higher by 22.81 points, or 0.41%, at 5,638.16, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 87.47 points, or 0.48%, to 18,485.91.