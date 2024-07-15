Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stocks gain after Donald Trump survives assassination attempt

Wall Street today: US stocks gain after Donald Trump survives assassination attempt

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones rose 0.34%, the S&P 500 was higher 0.41%, the Nasdaq gained 0.48%

Getty Images via AFP

US stock indices gained on Monday on increased bets over presidential candidate Donald Trump winning a second term after he survived an assassination attempt.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.50 points, or 0.34%, to 40,138.40. The S&P 500 was higher by 22.81 points, or 0.41%, at 5,638.16, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 87.47 points, or 0.48%, to 18,485.91.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.