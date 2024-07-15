The Dow Jones rose 0.34%, the S&P 500 was higher 0.41%, the Nasdaq gained 0.48%

US stock indices gained on Monday on increased bets over presidential candidate Donald Trump winning a second term after he survived an assassination attempt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.50 points, or 0.34%, to 40,138.40. The S&P 500 was higher by 22.81 points, or 0.41%, at 5,638.16, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 87.47 points, or 0.48%, to 18,485.91.

