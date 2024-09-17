Wall Street today: US stocks gain after retail sales data, Federal Reserve in focus

  • The Dow Jones rose 0.24%, the S&P 500 added 0.40%, the Nasdaq rose 0.65%

Rajendra Saxena
Published17 Sep 2024, 07:35 PM IST
Trade Now
Getty Images via AFP
Getty Images via AFP

US stock indices gained on Tuesday after retail sales data as investors are focused on the Federal Reserve's policy decision to be declared on Wednesday.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.7 points, or 0.24%, to 41,723.78. The S&P 500 rose 22.4 points, or 0.40%, to 5,655.51​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 114.9 points, or 0.65%, to 17,707.019. 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 07:35 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks gain after retail sales data, Federal Reserve in focus

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors

975.00
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
-13.15 (-1.33%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

133.05
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
-1.85 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

284.20
03:54 PM | 17 SEP 2024
-6.15 (-2.12%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

294.55
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
2.05 (0.7%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical

640.70
03:57 PM | 17 SEP 2024
47.55 (8.02%)

Kaynes Technology India

5,561.20
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
256.95 (4.84%)

Thermax

5,235.20
03:51 PM | 17 SEP 2024
233.3 (4.66%)

Varun Beverages

649.40
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
28.3 (4.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,970.00-150.00
    Chennai
    73,280.0020.00
    Delhi
    73,330.00-2,085.00
    Kolkata
    73,290.00-2,460.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue