Wall Street today: US stocks gain after retail sales data, Federal Reserve in focus

US stock indices gained on Tuesday after retail sales data as investors are focused on the Federal Reserve's policy decision to be declared on Wednesday.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.7 points, or 0.24%, to 41,723.78. The S&P 500 rose 22.4 points, or 0.40%, to 5,655.51, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 114.9 points, or 0.65%, to 17,707.019.
