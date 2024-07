US stock indices gained on Tuesday as profit reports keep pouring in from big companies.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.2 points, or 0.20%, to 40,622.13. The S&P 500 rose 15.2 points, or 0.28%, to 5,478.73, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 53.9 points, or 0.31%, to 17,424.1.