Wall Street today: US stocks gain on robust earnings

The Dow Jones rose 0.30%, the S&P 500 rose 0.36%, the Nasdaq rose 0.48%

US stock indices gained on Tuesday on robust earnings from General Motors, Lockheed Martin and others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.1 points, or 0.30%, to 38,356.07. The S&P 500 rose 18.3 points, or 0.36%, to 5,028.85, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 74.2 points, or 0.48%, to 15,525.552.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!