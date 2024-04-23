Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stocks gain on robust earnings

Wall Street today: US stocks gain on robust earnings

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones rose 0.30%, the S&P 500 rose 0.36%, the Nasdaq rose 0.48%

REUTERS

US stock indices gained on Tuesday on robust earnings from General Motors, Lockheed Martin and others.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.1 points, or 0.30%, to 38,356.07. The S&P 500 rose 18.3 points, or 0.36%, to 5,028.85, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 74.2 points, or 0.48%, to 15,525.552.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.