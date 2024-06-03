Wall Street today: US stocks gain, led by chipmakers, megacaps

The Dow Jones rose 0.06%, the S&P 500 added 0.37%, the Nasdaq gained 0.78%

US stock indices gained on Monday, lifted by chip and megacap stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.67 points, or 0.06%, to 38,709.99. The S&P 500 was higher by 19.64 points, or 0.37%, at 5,297.15, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 130.69 points, or 0.78%, to 16,865.70.

