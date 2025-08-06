Wall Street Today: US stocks hold steady amid stronger-than-expected company results, Apple stocks rise

Wall Street Today: The US benchmark indices, the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500, held relatively steady on Wednesday at open as investors welcomed a generally positive set of corporate earnings from giants like McDonald’s and The Walt Disney Co.

The Wall Street also monitored trade talks ahead of a White House tariff deadline. Governments around the world are racing to try to reach last-minute deals with Donald Trump's administration as new waves of US tariffs are due to take effect this week.

However, profits made by giants like Mc.Donalds and Walt Disney along with a a parade of stronger-than-expected profit reports from US companies, as well as a Fed rate cut, seem to be steadying the markets.

Meanwhile, Apple shares surged 3% on the news of the company investing another $100 billion in the US, as per a White House announcement.

Dow Jones Today At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% at the opening bell at 44,196.61 points, compared to 44,111.74 points at the previous US market close.

Apple Inc., McDonald's Corp., Walmart Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Nike Inc. Cl B, Amazon.com Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Travelers Cos. Inc., Coca-Cola Co., Home Depot Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Boeing Co., and Johnson & Johnson were among the gainers of the day.

Companies like Apple Inc., McDonald's Corp., Walmart Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Nike Inc. Cl B, Amazon.com Inc., Travelers Cos. Inc., Chevron Corp., 3M Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Salesforce Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Boeing Co., Visa Inc. Cl A, American Express Co., Verizon Communications Inc., Sherwin-Williams Co., Caterpillar Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Merck & Co. Inc. were among the ones trading in red.

S&P 500 Today The S&P 500 index also opened 0.2% higher at 6,309.30​ points, compared to 6,299.19 points at the previous Wall Street close.

Companies like Arista Networks Inc., Match Group Inc., Assurant Inc., Global Payments Inc., Apple Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., Devon Energy Corp., Fastenal Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., AFLAC Inc. were among the top gainers on Wednesday.

Gartner Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., TransDigm Group Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Eaton Corp., ONEOK Inc., Diamondback Energy Inc., and BallCorp. were among the laggards of the day.

Nasdaq Today The Nasdaq Composite index opened 0.3% higher at 20,955.22 points, compared to 20,916.55 points at the previous stock market close.

Stocks like Safe & Green Holdings Corp., Ainos Inc., Real Messenger Corp., Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., LivePerson Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Cryoport Inc., Astera Labs Inc., Linkhome Holdings Inc., eHealth Inc. were among the gainers.

Fractyl Health Inc., LifeMD Inc., Earlyworks Co. Ltd. ADR, Chijet Motor Co. Inc., Bollinger Innovations Inc., Lantheus Holdings Inc., Evolus Inc., LZ Technology Holdings Ltd. Cl B, Envirotech Vehicles Inc., Bloomin' Brands Inc. were among the losers.