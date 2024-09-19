Wall Street today: US stocks jump after Fed rate cut, Nasdaq & Dow Jones surge over 400 points

US stocks jumped on Thursday after the Federal Reserve kicked off its easing cycle with half-a-percentage point cut.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 469.5 points, or 1.13%, to 41972.56. The S&P 500 rose 84.4 points, or 1.50%, to 5702.63, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 407.6 points, or 2.32%, to 17980.891.