Wall Street today: US stocks mixed after earnings from UnitedHealth, Bank of America

Wall Street stocks were mixed on Tuesday as investors digested quarterly earnings from companies such as UnitedHealth and Bank of America.

At 09:32 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 148.47 points, or 0.34%, to 42,916.75, the S&P 500 gained 5.04 points, or 0.09%, to 5,864.89, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 32.39 points, or 0.18%, to 18,535.07.

Crude oil

Oil prices tumbled more than 4 per cent on Tuesday as Iran supply disruption concerns eased.

Brent crude futures fell $3.29, or 4.3 per cent, to $74.17 a barrel at 1312 GMT. West Texas Intermediate futures lost $3.38, or 4.6 per cent, hitting $70.45 a barrel.

Bullion

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as the US dollar remained near two-month highs.

Spot gold was steady at $2,652.72 per ounce at 1108 GMT while US gold futures nudged up 0.1 per cent to $2,669.20.