Wall Street today: US stocks mixed after inflation data

  • The Dow Jones fell 0.24%, the S&P 500 fell 0.02%, the Nasdaq rose 0.21%

Rajendra Saxena
Published11 Sep 2024, 07:20 PM IST
US stock indices were mixed on Wednesday after the latest inflation data.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.2 points, or 0.24%, to 40638.76. The S&P 500 fell 0.9 point, or 0.02%, to 5496.42​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 35.5 points, or 0.21%, to 17061.406. 

Crude oil

Oil prices climbed more than $1 on Wednesday on a drop in US crude inventories and concern about disruptions to output from Hurricane Francine.

Brent crude futures were up $1.07, or 1.55%, to $70.26 a barrel at 1319 GMT, while US crude futures gained $1.20, or 1.83%, to $66.95. 

Bullion

Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday as theUS  dollar eased.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,520.64 per ounce, as of 1033 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.3% higher to $2,549.50.

Spot silver was up 1.3% at $28.76 per ounce. 

