Wall Street today: US stocks mixed after inflation data

US stock indices were mixed on Wednesday after the latest inflation data.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.2 points, or 0.24%, to 40638.76. The S&P 500 fell 0.9 point, or 0.02%, to 5496.42​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 35.5 points, or 0.21%, to 17061.406.

Crude oil

Oil prices climbed more than $1 on Wednesday on a drop in US crude inventories and concern about disruptions to output from Hurricane Francine.

Brent crude futures were up $1.07, or 1.55%, to $70.26 a barrel at 1319 GMT, while US crude futures gained $1.20, or 1.83%, to $66.95.

Bullion

Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday as theUS dollar eased.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,520.64 per ounce, as of 1033 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.3% higher to $2,549.50.