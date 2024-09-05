Wall Street today: US stocks mixed after labor market data

The Dow Jones rose 0.20%, the S&P 500 was flat​, the Nasdaq dropped 0.12%

Published5 Sep 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Getty Images via AFP
Getty Images via AFP

US stocks were mixed on Thursday as investors parsed through mixed labor market data.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81.4 points, or 0.20%, to 41056.33. The S&P 500 was flat at 5520.08​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.1 points, or 0.12%, to 17063.237. 

Bullion

Gold prices rose on Thursday, fuelled by wide expectations of a deeper US Federal Reserve rate-cutting cycle starting this month.

Spot gold was up 1.0% at $2,518.92 per ounce by 1221 GMT.

Spot silver gained 1.6% to $28.74.

Crude oil

Oil prices inched higher on Thursday, with OPEC close to agreement on postponing a planned production increase.

Brent traded above $73 a barrel.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 07:25 PM IST
