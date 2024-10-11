Wall Street today: US stocks gain as banks rally on strong Q3 earnings, Tesla tumbles 8% after robotaxi launch

As of 11 am Eastern time, the S&P 500 was 0.5% higher, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2%

Rajendra Saxena
Updated11 Oct 2024, 08:59 PM IST
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.09 per cent from 4.07 per cent late on Thursday. REUTERS
US stocks gained on Friday as big banks rallied on strong third quarter earnings.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.4 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 42,507.53. The S&P 500 fell 5.0 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 5,775.09, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.3 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 18,217.734.

US Labor Department data showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand was unchanged on a monthly basis in September.

However, core PPI, excluding the volatile food and energy components, stood at 2.8% on an annual basis.

EV maker Tesla’s shares tumbled 8.1 per cent after the company launched its long awaited robotaxi, but did not provide details on production. 

The Financials index rose to a record high, climbing 1.8 per cent. 

JPMorgan Chase shares surged 5 per cent after the lender reported stronger-than-expected profit for the third quarter.

Wells Fargo shares added 5.6 per cent on better-than-expected Q3 profit.

BlackRock stock gained 3.9 per cent after the asset manager reported its assets under management had hit a record high for the third straight quarter.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.09 per cent from 4.07 per cent late on Thursday. The 2-year yield edged down to 3.95 per cent from 3.96 per cent.

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 08:59 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks gain as banks rally on strong Q3 earnings, Tesla tumbles 8% after robotaxi launch

    Popular in Markets

