Wall Street today: US stocks mixed after record highs

US stocks were mixed on Friday after hitting record highs in the previous session.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.9 points, or 0.07%, to 46,077.14. The S&P 500 rose 3.2 points, or 0.05%, to 6,590.66, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 35.6 points, or 0.16%, to 22,078.629.

Bullion Gold prices edged higher on Friday as signs of a weakening US labor market reinforced hopes the Federal Reserve will deliver its first rate cut of the year next week.

As of 09:19 AM EDT (1319 GMT), spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,649.54 per ounce. US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.4% at $3,688.10.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 1.3% to $42.08 per ounce, platinum was up 1.4% at $1,397.61 and palladium gained 2.2% to $1,214.70.

Crude Oil Oil prices advanced on Friday after a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian port suspended loadings.