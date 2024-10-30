Wall Street today: US stocks mixed after strong Q3 GDP data

US stocks were mixed on Wednesday after data showed the economy maintained a solid pace of growth in the third quarter.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.8 points, or 0.04%, to 42249.81. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 points to 5832.65, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 18.9 points, or 0.10%, to 18731.694.