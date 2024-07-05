Wall Street today: US stocks mixed after weak jobs data

US stocks were mixed on Friday following a report on the job market that showed a slowdown in hiring.

In early trading, the S&P 500 was flat. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 per cent and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.2 per cent.

According to US labor department data, hiring declined in June as compared to May.

Additionally, it also said that the unemployment rate rose to 4.1 per cent and the hiring in earlier months was lower than it had previously indicated.

The latest jobs report follows a mass of data showing a slowdown in the US economy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.30 per cent from 4.36 per cent.

Crude oil Oil prices were steady on Friday.

Brent crude futures rose 8 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $87.51 a barrel by 1301 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 10 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $83.98.

Bullion Gold prices surged on Friday to their highest level in a month following US jobs data.