Wall Street today: US stocks mixed after weak manufacturing data

  • The S&P 500 was steady in midday trading. The Dow Jones rose 0.1 per cent and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3 per cent higher

Livemint
First Published10:35 PM IST
The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.47 per cent from 4.39 per cent late on Friday.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.47 per cent from 4.39 per cent late on Friday.(Bloomberg)

US stocks were mixed on Monday after a report showed manufacturing weakened last month.

The S&P 500 was steady in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3 per cent higher.

This week the investors’ main focus is on jobs data among other economic events.

The non-farm payrolls data - due on Friday – could offer cues on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

Also Read | Wall Street week ahead: Fed minutes, jobs data, manufacturing PMI in focus

The manufacturing PMI data from the Institute for Supply Management showed manufacturing contracted for a third straight month in June.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.47 per cent from 4.39 per cent late on Friday.

Spirit AeroSystems stock surged 2.8 per cent after planemaker Boeing said it would buy the maker of fuselages and other airplane parts for $4.7 billion in stock and assume about $3.6 billion of its debt.

Also Read | Wall Street’s top regulator faces worsening battle in wake of Supreme Court ruling

Meta Platforms dropped 1.1 per cent after European Union regulators accused it of breaching the bloc’s new digital competition guidelines by forcing Facebook and Instagram users to choose between seeing ads or paying to avoid them.

Chewy shares pared early gain to fall 6.3 per cent after a trader Keith Gill revealed he owned just over 9 million shares of the pet supply company.

Cryptocurrency-related stocks Coinbase Global, Riot Platforms and MicroStrategy rose between 1.2 per cent and 4 per cent after bitcoin prices soared to a one-week high.

Also Read | Oil prices rise on OPEC production cuts, summer consumption hopes

Crude oil

Oil prices soared nearly 2 per cent on Monday on hopes of rising demand during the Northern Hemisphere's peak summer season.

Brent futures for September delivery were up $1.25, or 1.5 per cent to $86.25 a barrel at 11:48 am EDT (1548 GMT).

US West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery rose $1.27, or 1.6 per cent, to $82.81 per barrel.

Bullion

Gold prices edged higher on Monday, buoyed by some short covering from investors.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,328.15 per ounce as of 11:52 a.m. ET (1552 GMT). US gold futures were flat at $2,338.20.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks mixed after weak manufacturing data

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.90
10:28 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

Tata Steel

174.10
10:27 AM | 1 JUL 2024
0.1 (0.06%)

Wipro

527.25
10:25 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (2.4%)

ICICI Bank

1,212.15
10:18 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,307.80
10:23 AM | 1 JUL 2024
208.25 (9.92%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,746.20
10:29 AM | 1 JUL 2024
149.45 (9.36%)

Chalet Hotels

873.20
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
71 (8.85%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,126.65
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
90.85 (8.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.00-862.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.00-1,006.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.00-287.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L1.01
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue