Wall Street today: US stocks mixed after weak manufacturing data

US stocks were mixed on Monday after a report showed manufacturing weakened last month.

The S&P 500 was steady in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3 per cent higher.

This week the investors' main focus is on jobs data among other economic events.

The non-farm payrolls data - due on Friday – could offer cues on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

The manufacturing PMI data from the Institute for Supply Management showed manufacturing contracted for a third straight month in June.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.47 per cent from 4.39 per cent late on Friday.

Spirit AeroSystems stock surged 2.8 per cent after planemaker Boeing said it would buy the maker of fuselages and other airplane parts for $4.7 billion in stock and assume about $3.6 billion of its debt.

Meta Platforms dropped 1.1 per cent after European Union regulators accused it of breaching the bloc’s new digital competition guidelines by forcing Facebook and Instagram users to choose between seeing ads or paying to avoid them.

Chewy shares pared early gain to fall 6.3 per cent after a trader Keith Gill revealed he owned just over 9 million shares of the pet supply company.

Cryptocurrency-related stocks Coinbase Global, Riot Platforms and MicroStrategy rose between 1.2 per cent and 4 per cent after bitcoin prices soared to a one-week high.

Crude oil Oil prices soared nearly 2 per cent on Monday on hopes of rising demand during the Northern Hemisphere's peak summer season.

Brent futures for September delivery were up $1.25, or 1.5 per cent to $86.25 a barrel at 11:48 am EDT (1548 GMT).

US West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery rose $1.27, or 1.6 per cent, to $82.81 per barrel.

Bullion Gold prices edged higher on Monday, buoyed by some short covering from investors.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,328.15 per ounce as of 11:52 a.m. ET (1552 GMT). US gold futures were flat at $2,338.20.

