Wall Street today: US stocks mixed ahead of earnings

As of 9:33 am Eastern time, the S&P 500 was 0.3% higher, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.6%, and the Dow Jones was down 0.3%

Rajendra Saxena
Updated14 Oct 2024, 08:16 PM IST
The US bond market was closed on Monday because of a holiday. REUTERS
US stocks were mixed on Monday ahead of earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.89 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 42,820.42, the S&P 500 gained 29.72 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 5,844.75 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 158.43 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 18,501.37.

As of 9:33 am Eastern time, the S&P 500 was 0.3 per cent higher, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.6 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 per cent.

This week's calendar includes September US retail sales and earnings reports from Netflix, Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble.

Bank of America, Johnson and Johnson and UnitedHealth Group will all report their quarter results on Tuesday.

 

Boeing shares dropped 2.9 per cent after it announced on Friday that it plans to cut 10 per cent of its global staff and delay the launch of the 777X. 

Shares of Nvidia and Apple gained 2.2 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

Caterpillar dipped 3 per cent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the equipment maker to "underweight" from "equal weight".

 

 

The US bond market was closed on Monday because of a holiday.

Crude oil

Oil prices declined about 2 per cent on Monday after China oil imports fell for the fifth month and on cut in 2024 and 2025 global oil demand growth by the OPEC.

Brent crude futures were down $1.50, or 1.9 per cent, at $77.54 per barrel by 1213 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.53, or 2%, to $74.03 per barrel.

 

Bullion

Gold prices edged higher on Monday as investors assessed China's weekend stimulus announcement.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $2,660.64 per ounce by 0800 GMT. US gold futures were steady at $2,677.90.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $31.48 per ounce.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 08:16 PM IST
