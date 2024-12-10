US stocks were mixed on Tuesday ahead of a key inflation data this week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 110.4 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 44,291.57. The S&P 500 rose 4.7 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 6,057.59, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 59.7 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 19,796.39.

Crude oil Oil prices were steady on Tuesday on persistent concerns about a looming surplus.

Brent futures traded below $72 a barrel.

Bullion Gold prices rose on Tuesday on rising geopolitical tensions and expectations of a third US rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.

Spot gold was up 1.1 per cent to $2,687.69 per ounce at 9:35 am ET (1435 GMT). US gold futures were up 1 per cent at $2,712.10.