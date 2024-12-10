Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stocks mixed ahead of inflation data

Wall Street today: US stocks mixed ahead of inflation data

Rajendra Saxena

  • The Dow Jones fell 0.25%, the S&P 500 rose 0.08%, the Nasdaq rose 0.30%

Bloomberg

US stocks were mixed on Tuesday ahead of a key inflation data this week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 110.4 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 44,291.57. The S&P 500 rose 4.7 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 6,057.59, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 59.7 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 19,796.39.

Crude oil

Oil prices were steady on Tuesday on persistent concerns about a looming surplus.

Brent futures traded below $72 a barrel.

Bullion

Gold prices rose on Tuesday on rising geopolitical tensions and expectations of a third US rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.

Spot gold was up 1.1 per cent to $2,687.69 per ounce at 9:35 am ET (1435 GMT). US gold futures were up 1 per cent at $2,712.10.

Spot silver added 0.6 per cent to $32.00 per ounce.

