Wall Street today: US stocks mixed ahead of Nvidia earnings, inflation data

US stocks were mixed on Monday as investors focused on results from AI-darling Nvidia and a key inflation report due later in the week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.76 points, or 0.06%, to 41,200.84. The S&P 500 was higher by 5.05 points, or 0.09%, at 5,639.66, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.95 points, or 0.06%, to 17,867.85.