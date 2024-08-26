Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street today: US stocks mixed ahead of Nvidia earnings, inflation data

Wall Street today: US stocks mixed ahead of Nvidia earnings, inflation data

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones rose 0.06%, the S&P 500 was higher by 0.09%, the Nasdaq dropped 0.06%

AFP

US stocks were mixed on Monday as investors focused on results from AI-darling Nvidia and a key inflation report due later in the week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.76 points, or 0.06%, to 41,200.84. The S&P 500 was higher by 5.05 points, or 0.09%, at 5,639.66, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.95 points, or 0.06%, to 17,867.85.

