Wall Street today: US stocks mixed amid worries over regional banks instability

Wall Street's key stock indices were mixed on Friday after US President Donald Trump confirmed the meeting with his Chinese counterpart was still on and amid lingering jitters regarding instability in regional banks.
As of 9:35 AM Eastern Time, the S&P 500 edged down by 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.3% lower.
